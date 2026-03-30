Nitish Kumar quits Legislative Council weeks after winning RS poll

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned as a member of the Legislative Council (MLC). The resignation was submitted by Janata Dal United (JDU) MLC Sanjay Gandhi at the Bihar Legislative Council secretariat. Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary confirmed the development, marking a major shift in Bihar's political landscape. Sources within the party suggest that this resignation is just the beginning of a bigger change, with Kumar likely to resign as Chief Minister soon.

Political transition Nitish elected to Rajya Sabha, resigns from MLC Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month and has 14 days to resign from one of the legislatures. This deadline ends today, leading to his resignation as an MLC. The Chief Minister had filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates backing him.

Succession talks Nishant Kumar tipped for deputy CM The resignation has sparked intense speculation about the future political landscape of Bihar. Kumar's son, Nishant, who recently joined the JD(U), is rumored to be in line for a key position in the state government. Veteran JD(U) leader Hari Narayan Singh confirmed that discussions were held about Nishant possibly becoming Deputy Chief Minister under his father's leadership.

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