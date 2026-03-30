Nitish Kumar quits Legislative Council weeks after winning RS poll
What's the story
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned as a member of the Legislative Council (MLC). The resignation was submitted by Janata Dal United (JDU) MLC Sanjay Gandhi at the Bihar Legislative Council secretariat. Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary confirmed the development, marking a major shift in Bihar's political landscape. Sources within the party suggest that this resignation is just the beginning of a bigger change, with Kumar likely to resign as Chief Minister soon.
Political transition
Nitish elected to Rajya Sabha, resigns from MLC
Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month and has 14 days to resign from one of the legislatures. This deadline ends today, leading to his resignation as an MLC. The Chief Minister had filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates backing him.
Succession talks
Nishant Kumar tipped for deputy CM
The resignation has sparked intense speculation about the future political landscape of Bihar. Kumar's son, Nishant, who recently joined the JD(U), is rumored to be in line for a key position in the state government. Veteran JD(U) leader Hari Narayan Singh confirmed that discussions were held about Nishant possibly becoming Deputy Chief Minister under his father's leadership.
Political career
Nitish signals Samrat Choudhary succession
Kumar, who started his political career as an MLA in 1985 and served as a Union Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, first became Bihar CM in 2005. His tenure since 2013 has been marked by shifting alliances between the BJP and Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress). Despite these changes, he remains politically resilient. Recently, during his Samriddhi Yatra, Kumar hinted at Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary succeeding him by placing his hands on Choudhary's shoulder and asking people to support him.