The two observers of the Election Commission, deployed to report on the situation in West Bengal during the second phase of Assembly polls yesterday, made no mention of the chaos in Nandigram's Boyal. The officers implied that pandemonium at the Boyal Moktab Primary School polling booth didn't disrupt the voting process. Notably, the chaos there had lasted for nearly two hours. Here's what happened.

Context In Nandigram, Banerjee faced her former trusted lieutenant

Evidently, the second phase saw a high-stakes battle between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. It was the Nandigram agitation that helped Banerjee end the Left's 34-year-long regime, hence, the election there turned into a prestige battle for her. By last evening, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed they were winning the seat.

What happened At Boyal polling booth, a mother made a heartfelt request

A huge uproar erupted at the Boyal polling booth yesterday after the mother of a TMC worker pleaded for him to be relieved of his duties. She had begged TMC leaders to not involve her son in the election process. "He is my only child. We have to live here after the elections. We won't be able to," she told a TV channel.

Series of events When Banerjee reached the spot, rival groups shouted slogans

Thereafter, TMC proposed two people as polling agents, but the central forces were dissatisfied with their papers. Around 1:30 pm, Banerjee reached the area on her wheelchair. Once she arrived, villagers from opposing camps shouted slogans at one another. While one group shouted "Jai Shri Ram," another said, "Khela Hobe." As the face-off intensified, Banerjee had to be rescued by paramilitary forces.

Call Banerjee called Jagdeep Dhankar, claimed EC is working with Shah

Banerjee had also dialed Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from the spot, saying that the top polling body failed to maintain the law and order situation. Repeating her allegations that Election Commission was working with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said, "We have lodged 63 complaints since morning. But no action has been taken. We will move the court over it. This is unacceptable."

Report Please note polling wasn't disrupted: EC's observers