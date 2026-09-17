Opposition leaders wish Modi on 76th birthday

Vijay extended his greetings to PM Modi, calling him a dedicated leader in building a strong India.

"I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Thiru. Narendra Modi avargal, who leads with dedication towards building a strong India. I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wished the Prime Minister good health, happiness and a long life.