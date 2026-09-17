Opposition leaders wish Modi on 76th birthday
What's the story
Opposition leaders from various political parties have extended their warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav wished him in a post on X, saying, "Birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and best wishes for a healthy, active, and meaningful life!" The Prime Minister also received greetings from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.
Regional leaders
Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay greets PM Modi
Vijay extended his greetings to PM Modi, calling him a dedicated leader in building a strong India.
"I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Thiru. Narendra Modi avargal, who leads with dedication towards building a strong India. I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health," he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wished the Prime Minister good health, happiness and a long life.
National leaders
President, VP extend greetings
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined in wishing PM Modi a very happy birthday, wishing him good health and happiness always.
President Droupadi Murmu praised the Prime Minister's 25-year tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, praying for his good health and long life.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended his greetings, praising PM Modi's "steadfast and visionary leadership."
Campaign launch
BJP launches month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' on PM Modi's birthday
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a month-long campaign called "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" on PM Modi's birthday.
"It is the BJP's responsibility to take the message of public service to as many people in society as possible. Through this campaign, Prime Minister PM Modi's work spanning 25 years of public life—encompassing service, development, and nation-building—will be highlighted to the public," BJP National President Nitin Nabin announced.
The BJP is also observing his birthday as Seva Diwas (Day of Service).