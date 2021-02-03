The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre urged the Opposition to not turn the ongoing farmers' agitation into "another Shaheen Bagh," while adding that the reforms were passed in the Parliament after many deliberations. Moving the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address, BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita asserted that the government respected farmers and has kept the door open for discussions. Here's more.

It was perhaps for the first time in the ongoing Budget session that the government mentioned farmers' protest and the Shaheen Bagh sit-in agitation together. To recall, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to give Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from three neighboring nations, had triggered the Shaheen Bagh protest in December 2019. The protest ended in March over coronavirus transmission fears.

Following the Shaheen Bagh model, farmers, miffed with three farm laws, decided to stage a sit-in at the borders of Delhi in November. The agitation has been continuing unabated; farmers have even declared they won't move until the laws are repealed. It's worth mentioning that while the Centre didn't express willingness to talk with Shaheen Bagh protesters, it held discussions with farmers' groups 11 times.

From Delhi's gates, the protest, unsurprisingly, made to the Parliament. Yesterday, the Centre defended the police crackdown on farmers and today said that the laws were passed after due process. Amid chaos orchestrated by the Opposition, Kalita claimed small farmers benefited from the laws. "The government has given new rights to farmers," he said. Another BJP member, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, concurred.

Kalita highlighted that Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have held several rounds of discussions with farmers. "The door is always open for farmers for discussion so that this issue of farm laws can be resolved amicably. The government is ready to discuss all issues concerning it, but my appeal to our friends, please do not make it another Shaheen Bagh," he said.

