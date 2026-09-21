'Wait until October 2': Owaisi pitches opposition alliance in UP 

"Together, you and I will prevent 'Baba' from becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh again," Owaisi said, referring to CM Yogi Adityanath.

Owaisi said the AIMIM will announce its alliance partners for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections on October 2.

"We will wait until October 2, and then, whoever we form an alliance with, we will announce it on that very day and contest the UP elections alongside them," he said.

The state elections are due early next year.