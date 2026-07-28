PDP to protest for Article 370 restoration on August 5
What's the story
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans for peaceful protests across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The protests will demand the restoration of Article 370, which granted special status to the region. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti announced the decision at a press conference in Srinagar, where she also outlined the party's political roadmap ahead of its 27th Foundation Day.
Political roadmap
'Peace with dignity': Mufti outlines PDP's vision
Mufti reiterated the PDP's commitment to restoring Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. She called this vision "peace with dignity."
The party also plans to promote dialogue between Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions to address regional disparities and build trust.
Among other demands, Mufti sought the release of all political detainees in the region.
Economic compensation
Economic demands for J&K
On the economic front, Mufti demanded compensation for Jammu and Kashmir's power deficit. She proposed either subsidized electricity or handing over two central hydropower projects to the region.
The PDP also demanded separate divisional status for Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions.
Mufti reiterated the party's commitment to rehabilitating displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
Controversial statement
Mufti clarifies pellet gun bahana remark
Mufti also addressed a controversy over her recent remarks at Jantar Mantar, saying they were misinterpreted due to an accidental omission.
She clarified she was referring to pellet guns in Kashmir and inadvertently left out the word "bahana" (pretext).
"I have spent 30 years of my political career reaching out to people who were victims of Ikhwan and other forces," she said.
The Ikhwan was a pro-government, counter-insurgent militia in Jammu and Kashmir active during the 1990s.
Political response
BJP rejects demand, accuses PDP of following Pakistan's agenda
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rejected Mufti's demand for Article 370 restoration, accusing the PDP of following Pakistan's agenda.
BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, "The demand for the restoration of Article 370 is nothing but an attempt to revive a failed political narrative."
Thakur alleged that Mufti was working according to Pakistan's direction, talking about Article 370 ahead of August 5 to divert attention from what is happening in PoJK.