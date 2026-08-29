Indian publishers vying to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir: Report
What's the story
Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has reportedly backed out of publishing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The decision was reportedly taken after Gandhi refused to accept certain "editorial changes and deletions" suggested by the publisher in a part of the manuscript. The book was initially slated for an international release on November 10 through Alfred A Knopf, a Penguin Random House imprint. However, other publishers are now reportedly vying to publish the memoir.
New publisher
HarperCollins close to finalizing deal
With PRHI out of the picture, several other Indian publishers are now vying for the opportunity to publish Gandhi's memoir, according to an exclusive report by The Indian Express.
HarperCollins is reportedly close to finalizing a deal for publishing and distributing the book in India.
The memoir is expected to be a personal account of Gandhi's life, from her childhood in post-war Italy to her marriage with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and entry into public life.
Book content
More about the book
The memoir is also speculated to touch upon the tragedies that have struck the Gandhi family, including the deaths of Sanjay, Indira, and Rajiv Gandhi.
It may also discuss her decision not to become prime minister after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance came to power in 2004.
In a statement, Sonia Gandhi said: "Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their human failings."
Family support
Rahul Gandhi on his mother's memoir
Rahul Gandhi has also spoken about his mother's memoir, calling it a chance for the family to tell their story. He praised Sonia Gandhi's courage in sharing her life experiences with the world.
"Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through," he wrote on X, addressing his mother as "Mama."