Indian publishers vying to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir: Report

With PRHI out of the picture, several other Indian publishers are now vying for the opportunity to publish Gandhi's memoir, according to an exclusive report by The Indian Express.

HarperCollins is reportedly close to finalizing a deal for publishing and distributing the book in India.

The memoir is expected to be a personal account of Gandhi's life, from her childhood in post-war Italy to her marriage with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and entry into public life.