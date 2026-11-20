The controversy began during a press conference held by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai to protest against references to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

During this event, the party leaders tore pages from the book.

While tearing the pages, Shaina NC was mistakenly seen tearing a picture of Balasaheb Thackeray that showed him hitting an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper.