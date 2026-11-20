Shiv Sena (UBT) offers ₹71,000 reward to slap Shaina NC
What's the story
The Pimpri Chinchwad unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced a cash reward of ₹71,000 for anyone who slaps party leader Shaina NC. The announcement was made by Chetan Pawar, the unit's president, after a similar offer from a Mumbai office-bearer of Shiv Sena (UBT). "Our party office-bearer from Mumbai has already announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for anyone who slaps Shaina NC. Similarly, we....announce a reward of ₹71,000 for anyone who slaps her," Pawar said.
Incident details
Controversy erupts during Shinde-led Shiv Sena's presser in Mumbai
The controversy began during a press conference held by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai to protest against references to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
During this event, the party leaders tore pages from the book.
While tearing the pages, Shaina NC was mistakenly seen tearing a picture of Balasaheb Thackeray that showed him hitting an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper.
Defense and apology
Shaina clarifies, says she didn't mean to disrespect Balasaheb Thackeray
The incident was caught on camera and quickly invited criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. However, Shaina denied intentionally disrespecting Balasaheb Thackeray, claiming she only tore the part showing Aiyar.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also supported her clarification.
On Thursday, Shaina apologized to Balasaheb's followers if her actions hurt their sentiments but maintained that there was no intention to disrespect him.