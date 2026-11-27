PM to chair Cabinet meeting at 1:00pm today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Union Cabinet meeting on Friday at 1:00pm at Sewa Teerth in New Delhi. The meeting comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a two-day national office-bearers' meeting on November 27 and 28 at the PUSA campus in the national capital. The BJP's national office-bearers and state in-charges are attending this gathering, where they are expected to discuss political strategy, organizational strengthening, and upcoming Assembly elections.
Election strategy
BJP leadership to review political situation in several states
The BJP leadership is likely to review the political situation in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. These states are due for Assembly elections soon.
The discussions will also include booth-level strengthening and campaign planning.
This meeting will be PM Modi's second interaction with the party's national office-bearers since their new team took charge.
Parliamentary session
Lok Sabha to reconvene on November 30
The meeting also comes ahead of Parliament's proposed special sitting from November 30, with the delimitation-linked women's reservation legislation likely to be in focus.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the second part of the eighth session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on November 30.
The session is likely to conclude on December 3, depending on government business.
Legislative agenda
Speculation about bills during upcoming session
The announcement has sparked speculation about the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill. However, the government has not confirmed which bills will be discussed during these sittings.
The proposed Delimitation Bill seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850.
Parliament last met during Monsoon Session 2026, which ended on August 13 with both Houses adjourned sine die.