Lalu-Rabri return security cover after Z-plus withdrawn
What's the story
Former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi have returned their security personnel after the state government withdrew their Z-plus security cover. The decision came after a review of VIP protection in the state. The new arrangement had provided them with two to eight house guards from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), two bodyguards from Patna District Force, a pilot vehicle, and a bulletproof car.
Security returned
More RJD leaders might return their security covers
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Shakti Yadav said more party leaders might follow suit in returning their security covers. The withdrawal of their Y-category security cover also affected Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu's elder son and leader of the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD). Reacting to these developments, RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav accused the government of targeting opposition leaders with a conspiracy to crush them.
Bungalow vacation
Controversy extended to Rabri Devi being asked to vacate bungalow
The controversy also extended to Rabri Devi being asked to vacate her official bungalow at 10 Circular Road in Patna. The Building Construction Department allotted the bungalow to Nand Kishor Ram, Minister for Dairy and Fisheries. Despite being given alternative accommodation on Hardinge Road as Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri refused to vacate the premises.
Public defense
RJD leader Rohini Acharya appeals to party workers, supporters
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary defended the government's decision, saying official residences are public property. He said he vacated government accommodation within 24 hours of leaving office. Amid this controversy, RJD leader Rohini Acharya appealed to party workers and supporters to gather at Rabri Devi's residence in Patna. She accused the Bihar government of political revenge and called on Lalu Prasad Yadav's supporters to stand by his family.