The decision came after a review of VIP protection in Bihar

Lalu-Rabri return security cover after Z-plus withdrawn

By Snehil Singh 02:33 pm Jun 06, 202602:33 pm

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Former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi have returned their security personnel after the state government withdrew their Z-plus security cover. The decision came after a review of VIP protection in the state. The new arrangement had provided them with two to eight house guards from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), two bodyguards from Patna District Force, a pilot vehicle, and a bulletproof car.