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Rahul cautions opposition leaders 'gloating' over TMC's Bengal loss
Gandhi called the election result a bigger threat to Indian democracy

Rahul cautions opposition leaders 'gloating' over TMC's Bengal loss

By Snehil Singh
May 05, 2026
01:52 pm
What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cautioned his party and other opposition leaders against celebrating the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) defeat in West Bengal. He called the election result a bigger threat to Indian democracy. "Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss," he said. "They need to understand this clearly: the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy."

Twitter Post

Rahul Gandhi's post on TMC's Bengal loss

Election aftermath

BJP's landslide victory in Bengal

Gandhi's comments come after the BJP's landslide victory in West Bengal, where it won 206 out of 294 assembly seats. The result ended Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule with the TMC. Repolling will be held on May 21 in the Falta constituency. The Congress, which has been largely absent from West Bengal politics lately, managed to win two seats in the recent elections.

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Allegations echoed

Mamata Banerjee had claimed BJP 'stole' seats

Rahul Gandhi's mention of "the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate" seemed to echo Mamata Banerjee's allegations that "more than 100 seats were stolen" in the state. The BJP has dismissed these claims as baseless. Earlier, Banerjee had accused the BJP of "looting" more than 100 seats and called the Election Commission "the BJP's commission," terming their victory "immoral" and "illegal."

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Internal criticism

Other reactions to Bengal election results

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed the gloating within the opposition, calling it "shameful." She recalled similar behavior after losses of other India Alliance members like Arvind Kejriwal and Tejaswi Yadav. Earlier, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the BJP entered Bengal with Banerjee's support, adding that "Mamata Banerjee laid out the red carpet and feasts for the BJP. And now TMC is suffering."

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