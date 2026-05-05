Rahul cautions opposition leaders 'gloating' over TMC's Bengal loss

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cautioned his party and other opposition leaders against celebrating the Trinamool Congress 's (TMC) defeat in West Bengal. He called the election result a bigger threat to Indian democracy. "Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss," he said. "They need to understand this clearly: the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy."

Twitter Post Rahul Gandhi's post on TMC's Bengal loss Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss.



They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy.



Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2026

Election aftermath BJP's landslide victory in Bengal Gandhi's comments come after the BJP's landslide victory in West Bengal, where it won 206 out of 294 assembly seats. The result ended Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule with the TMC. Repolling will be held on May 21 in the Falta constituency. The Congress, which has been largely absent from West Bengal politics lately, managed to win two seats in the recent elections.

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Allegations echoed Mamata Banerjee had claimed BJP 'stole' seats Rahul Gandhi's mention of "the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate" seemed to echo Mamata Banerjee's allegations that "more than 100 seats were stolen" in the state. The BJP has dismissed these claims as baseless. Earlier, Banerjee had accused the BJP of "looting" more than 100 seats and called the Election Commission "the BJP's commission," terming their victory "immoral" and "illegal."

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