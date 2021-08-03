Home / News / Politics News / Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders cycle to Parliament protesting fuel prices
Politics

Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders cycle to Parliament protesting fuel prices

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 11:45 am
Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders cycle to Parliament protesting fuel prices
Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders cycled to the Parliament to protest rising fuel prices.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today led a breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders to discuss a joint strategy against the central government in the Parliament. Gandhi, 51, joined by other Opposition leaders, also rode a cycle to the Parliament House - a move aimed at drawing attention toward rising fuel prices. The ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament has been marred by Opposition protests.

In this article
Quote

'People of India are struggling'

"One of the ways to draw the attention (of the government) to the issue is by cycling to Parliament. People of India are struggling," Gandhi told fellow Opposition leaders this morning at the meet. Just last week, the Congress leader drove a tractor to the Parliament in support of the farmers, who have been protesting for months against three new farm laws.

Meet

Which all parties attended the meet?

Today's meeting was attended by Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, and Kanimozhi of the DMK. Representatives of the RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), also participated in the meeting.

Absentees

AAP and BSP leaders skipped the meet

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party skipped the meeting. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, however, said the party stands by farmers and also wants to raise the issue of the Pegasus snooping scandal. "Attending or not attending (the meet) is not important. Whenever a discussion is held in Parliament, we will support the farmers and raise the issue of snooping row."

Modi

Meanwhile, PM Modi launches fresh attack at Opposition

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition, accusing it of not allowing the Parliament to function. "Parliament is being insulted by the acts of the Opposition in both Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts," he told his party's MPs. A Trinamool MP had earlier snatched IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's papers in the Parliament.

Parliament

Parliament Session hindered by Opposition uproar

Since this Parliament Session began on July 19, little work has been done due to Opposition protests over several key issues - including the Pegasus scandal and the farmers' protest. The Lok Sabha has been able to function for about seven hours out of the possible 54 hours, and Rs. 133 crore of taxpayers' money has been wasted because of the disruptions.

Farmers' issue

What is the farmers' protest all about?

Thousands of farmers have been protesting in and around Delhi against three new agricultural laws. They are also currently holding a "Kisan Parliament" at the Jantar Mantar near the Parliament, demanding a roll-back of the laws. Opposition parties, including the Congress and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Shiromani Akali Dal, have been calling for a discussion on the matter in the Parliament.

Row

What is the Pegasus snooping row?

Phone numbers of more than 300 Indian activists, journalists, Opposition leaders, among others, were hacked using the spyware program Pegasus, according to an investigation by media organizations around the world. The developers of the spyware say they only supply the product to vetted government clients and their agencies. The Indian government, however, has denied any involvement in the scandal, calling the allegations a "non-issue."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal

Latest News

Ola Scooter to be launched in India on August 15

Auto

Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes

India

Coronavirus: India reports 30K+ cases; infections rise in 13 states

India

Karan Johar set to launch Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book

Entertainment

MG Astor to feature Reliance Jio's connected car stack

Auto

Latest Politics News

Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at Shah for praising Adityanath

Politics

BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal

Politics

Rahul Gandhi to host Opposition leaders over Pegasus row tomorrow

Politics

'Will not tolerate intimidation': Uddhav Thackeray on Sena Bhavan row

Politics

BJP's Babul Supriyo hits out at Dilip Ghosh over retirement

Politics

Related News

Modi inserted Pegasus in phones; hit democracy's soul: Rahul Gandhi

Politics

Prashant Kishor meets Gandhis; 'good news' for Punjab Congress expected

Politics

Ready to work for Congress as all desire: Rahul Gandhi

Politics

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi en route to meet Hathras victim's family

India

Narendra Modi News

#NewsBytesExplainer: What's the e-RUPI system and how does it work?

Business

India assumes UNSC August Presidency; to organize 3 key meetings

World

Ahead of elections, new ministers to embark on three-day yatra

Politics

27% OBC reservation, 10% EWS in medical courses: Modi

India

Gujarat: Video showing hundreds of blackbucks crossing road goes viral

India
Trending Topics