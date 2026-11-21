Change Nagpur's name to Deekshabhoomi, says Sanjay Raut
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has demanded that the Maharashtra government rename Nagpur to Deekshabhoomi. This comes after the state government said Mumbai's Dadar Metro station would be renamed to Chaityabhoomi after completing the necessary procedures. The proposed name change for the metro station is in honor of Dr. BR Ambedkar, who was cremated at Chaityabhoomi in December 1956.
Proposal details
'Biggest honor to Dr Ambedkar'
Raut argued that renaming Nagpur would be a bigger tribute to Dr. Ambedkar than changing the name of a metro station.
He said, "Dadar is just a station. The biggest honor to Dr. Ambedkar would be to change Nagpur's name to Deekshabhoomi."
He also assured support for any government proposal on this matter.
Proposal support
Congress leader supports Raut's demand
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also supported Raut's demand, asking, "What is the problem in changing the name to Deekshabhoomi?"
He praised Dr. Ambedkar for writing a Constitution that protects democracy and said people from all over the world visit Deekshabhoomi.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban advised Raut to first accept renaming Dadar Metro station as Chaityabhoomi before making new proposals.
Location significance
BJP leader advises Raut
Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule also stressed that Nagpur is known for Deekshabhoomi, adding that "every person who comes to Nagpur goes to Deekshabhoomi."
The proposed name change for Dadar Metro station has been met with opposition from some quarters. However, the Maharashtra government is moving ahead with plans to rename it Chaityabhoomi once all formalities are completed.