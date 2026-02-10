Rijiju shares video of opposition women MPs surrounding PM's seat 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has released a video of the February 4 confrontation in the Lok Sabha , calling it "the most degrading behavior" by Congress and opposition MPs. The incident took place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, which was later canceled. "If we had not stopped....it would have led to very ugly scene," he wrote on X.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Who can justify such behaviors from the Honb'le MPs? The direction from our leadership was very clear that we must maintain the dignity of the house and no BJP MP should get into physical confrontation with the rude opposition MPs. https://t.co/bezzALc7D3 pic.twitter.com/iqy41Xd9vn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2026

Video release Video shows women MPs surrounding PM's seat The video shows women MPs surrounding the PM's seat with placards and posters. Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Giriraj Singh are seen trying to convince them to return to their seats. Rijiju said this was an "unprecedented and unparliamentary stand-off" during the Motion of Thanks debate. He claimed the opposition's actions could have turned Parliament into a battleground if not handled tactfully.

Speaker's intervention Lok Sabha Speaker had to intervene during ruckus Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had to intervene during the ruckus. He advised PM Modi not to attend the session to avoid any unpleasant incidents. Birla said he received information that some Congress MPs might approach the PM's seat and create an unprecedented incident. The Motion of Thanks was passed without PM Modi's reply due to these developments.

MP 'People climbed on the table and threw papers' BJP MP Malvika Devi, one of the members who demanded action against opposition women MPs, said, "A very condemnable thing happened that day because people climbed on the table and papers were thrown at the Speaker. After that, the women MPs from the opposition came towards us and surrounded the Prime Minister's chair." "We would like to thank the Speaker....who handled this matter and requested the Prime Minister not to come that day because anything could have happened.."

Counter What Congress claimed On Monday, a group of women Congress MPs wrote to Birla, alleging that the ruling party forced him to make "false, baseless, and defamatory" claims against them. In the letter, they stated that during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was repeatedly denied the opportunity to speak for four days in a row, while a BJP MP was permitted to make "vulgar and obscene" remarks about former Prime Ministers.