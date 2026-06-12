SC rejects Congress's Meenakshi Natarajan's plea on Rajya Sabha nomination

Legal arguments

Article 329(b) of Constitution does not bar petition: Natarajan's counsel

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Natarajan, argued that Article 329(b) of the Constitution did not bar the petition as it sought a fair election process. He contended that rejection was illegal since no cognizance was taken in the complaint case. However, the court rejected this argument, stating that accepting such a contention would require courts to create distinctions between different cases of nomination rejection.