Sharad Pawar's faction has been assigned the name "Nationalist Party - Sharadchandra Pawar"

Sharad Pawar's party assigned new name by Election Commission

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:30 pm Feb 07, 202406:30 pm

What's the story The political party of veteran politician Sharad Pawar was assigned the name "Nationalist Party - Sharadchandra Pawar" by the Election Commission on Wednesday. Pawar had previously provided a list of names to the poll body to identify his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. This came a day after the EC recognized the faction led by his nephew, Ajit Pawar, as the real NCP.

Next Article

EC order

Poll panel's order on faction dispute

The EC also gave Ajit's faction control over the party name and "clock" symbol. Meanwhile, Pawar's faction was given a one-time concession to choose a new name and symbol for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for six seats in Maharashtra. In its Tuesday order, the EC relied on the majority in the party's legislative wing to resolve the dispute that emerged in July 2023.

Deliberations

Lawyers, party leaders consulted to select new name

According to reports, the 84-year-old veteran held meetings with lawyers and party leaders to devise a new name for his faction. Party leaders have acknowledged the challenge of raising awareness about the new name, as voters, especially in rural areas, associate the clock image with Pawar.

Poll symbol

EC yet to assign a symbol to Pawar faction

The EC has not yet assigned a symbol to the NCP faction led by Pawar. According to the NDTV, the options being considered are the rising sun (similar to Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), a pair of glasses (similar to Indian National Lok Dal), and a banyan tree. Notably, the NCP has 53 MLAs and only 12 have sided with Sharad Pawar.

Pawar faction's reaction

'EC's decision on faction fued a murder of democracy'

In response to the EC's decision, Maharashtra leader Anil Deshmukh from Sharad Pawar's faction on Tuesday said, "Today the Election Commission has given Sharad Pawar's party's name and symbol to Ajit Pawar. NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar." "The Election Commission's decision under pressure is the murder of democracy," he added.

Twitter Post

Watch: Poster war over NCP in Mumbai