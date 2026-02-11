Opposition's no-confidence motion against Birla has shortcomings: Lok Sabha Secretariat 

The notice for a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla has been found to have shortcomings, Lok Sabha Secretariat sources told ANI. Reportedly, the notice mentioned events from February four times, which could have led to its rejection under the rules. However, Birla has directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to rectify these deficiencies and proceed with further action.

Prompt response Revised notice to be examined promptly Birla has ordered quick action as per the rules and the notice will be taken up after the second phase of the Budget Session begins. The revised notice will be examined promptly according to prescribed rules. The Congress had submitted a no-confidence motion against Birla on Tuesday, with 118 MPs signing it.

Allegations Opposition accuses Birla of 'blatantly partisan' conduct The opposition MPs have accused Birla of "blatantly partisan" conduct, alleging that leaders of opposition parties were not allowed to speak. The notice cited four incidents against the Speaker, including the suspension of eight MPs and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "objectionable and personalized attacks" on former Prime Ministers. It also mentioned Birla's statement urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid the House over fears Congress MPs might disrupt proceedings.

