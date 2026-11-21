SP has decided on UP seat-sharing: Akhilesh Yadav
What's the story
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party has decided on the number of seats it will contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, he said that while Congress is asking for 181 out of 403 seats, "Samajwadi Party and us have made up our mind on how many seats we will contest."
Election strategy
Yadav confident of defeating BJP in UP
Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017, expressed confidence that his alliance would defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.
He said that his social coalition of PDA, Pichda or backward, Dalit and Alpsankhyak or minorities, is expanding to include everyone dissatisfied with the BJP.
"The people who believe in sanatana, they're upset with the BJP and this will be seen in the assembly elections," he said.
Political criticism
Ram Temple donation irregularities questioned by Yadav
Yadav also slammed the BJP over the Ram Temple donation irregularities.
He questioned how a chief minister who made a world record of going to Ayodhya could be unaware of such activities.
"How could a chief minister who made a world record of going to Ayodhya be unaware that people were stealing the donations made to Lord Ram and hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees?" he asked.
Political allegations
BJP misled entire country, says Yadav
Yadav accused the BJP of misleading not just certain communities, but the entire country.
He cited the setbacks faced by the BJP in recent elections as proof of its declining popularity in Uttar Pradesh.
"When the [BJP] government was formed [at the Centre in 2014], Uttar Pradesh played a major role in bringing it to power... Even when the government was formed again in 2019, Uttar Pradesh played a decisive role," he said.
Youth support
Agniveer recruitment scheme slammed
Yadav also highlighted the SP's support for youth, saying that Gen Z wants clarity and not fake promises.
He accused the BJP of compromising with young people's futures by failing to provide jobs and introducing the Agniveer recruitment scheme.
"Look at what they've done—there are no jobs for young men and women, they have tried to destroy army recruitment by bringing in Agniveer, and they have allowed so many paper leaks. This is why people are upset," he said.