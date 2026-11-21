Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017, expressed confidence that his alliance would defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

He said that his social coalition of PDA, Pichda or backward, Dalit and Alpsankhyak or minorities, is expanding to include everyone dissatisfied with the BJP.

"The people who believe in sanatana, they're upset with the BJP and this will be seen in the assembly elections," he said.