No compromise on Tamil Nadu's share in delimitation: Stalin
What's the story
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin has reiterated the party's firm stance on delimitation. He said there will be no compromise on the state's share of parliamentary representation, even with a possible increase in total constituencies. "The DMK remains firm on both these positions today and will continue to do so," he wrote on X.
Representation concerns
Stalin emphasizes 2 main demands
Stalin emphasized two main demands: Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seat share should stay at 7.18%, and the current distribution of parliamentary representation, based on the 1971 Census, should be frozen for another 25 years.
He said these demands were first raised by the DMK, and a meeting of national leaders was held in Chennai to discuss fair delimitation.
Political resolve
DMK chief dismisses media speculation, political rivals' criticism
Stalin also dismissed media speculation and criticism from political rivals, saying they wouldn't affect the DMK's resolve.
He said, "Neither the speculations being circulated in the media nor the wails of backstabbers can shake our resolve."
The remarks come ahead of a special Parliament sitting starting November 30, amid talks of reintroducing a Constitution amendment bill and delimitation bill for women's reservation.
Possible alignment
DMK's potential support for delimitation bill
Despite earlier tensions between the DMK and Congress, a senior DMK leader hinted at possible support for the delimitation bill if Tamil Nadu's seat share is assured.
The Constitution amendment needs a two-thirds majority to pass in the Lok Sabha, requiring 361 votes out of 543.
The ruling NDA has around 320 seats in the Lok Sabha, making DMK's support crucial for reaching a special majority.