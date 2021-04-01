Home / News / Politics News / Election Commission prohibits A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours
Election Commission prohibits A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours

Election Commission prohibits A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours

The Election Commission of India on Thursday debarred Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja from campaigning for the next 48 hours.

The EC has delisted Raja as a "star campaigner" for the party, noting that he violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.

Raja was barred from campaigning over his "obscene" comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy.

In this article
EC finds Raja's response unsatisfactory EC advises Raja to be more watchful What was the controversial remark made by Raja? Palaniswami broke down while responding to Raja's comment 'Raja's remarks insult mothers, sisters across India'

Details

EC finds Raja's response unsatisfactory

The EC on Thursday reprimanded Raja for violation of the model code of conduct, delisted his name from the list of star campaigners of the DMK, and debarred him from campaigning for 48 hours "with immediate effect."

"The commission has considered your reply and the same was not found satisfactory," said the EC Secretary Malay Mallick in an order.

Information

EC advises Raja to be more watchful

"The Commission also advises you to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women in future during the election campaign," said the EC order.

Context

What was the controversial remark made by Raja?

During an election rally on Saturday, Raja had said: "...[DMK's MK Stalin] is born in the proper way, nine months after a proper marriage and rituals. Whereas Edappadi is born like a premature baby and came all of a sudden."

On Tuesday, the EC had served him a show-cause notice, noting that such remarks lower the dignity of motherhood and women.

Reaction

Palaniswami broke down while responding to Raja's comment

While responding to Raja's comments on Sunday, Palaniswami had broken down.

Campaigning in Tiruvottiyur, Palaniswami had accused Raja of making "vulgar and scandalous speeches" against him.

He had said, "What protection do your mothers and women have if this is what the mother of the Chief Minister has to endure? You can imagine what will happen if they come to power."

Reaction

'Raja's remarks insult mothers, sisters across India'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is fighting elections in Tamil Nadu with Palaniswami's AIADMK, came down heavily on Raja over his comments and called his remarks vulgar.

The BJP further said that Raja's remarks insulted mothers and sisters across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the remark only shows that the DMK has no regard for women.

