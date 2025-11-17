'Kashmir's troubles seen at Red Fort...': Mehbooba on Delhi blast

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has slammed the central government over its failure to ensure safety in Delhi after a recent car blast near the Red Fort . The incident, which took place on November 10, left 13 dead and several injured. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has since arrested Amir Rashid Ali from Delhi for allegedly conspiring with suicide bomber Umar Nabi, also known as Umar Mohammad, in the terror attack.

Criticism voiced Mufti criticizes government's response to Kashmir's unrest Addressing a meeting in Srinagar, Mufti accused the central government of failing to bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir, instead creating fear. "These people say that everything is fine in Kashmir, but the problems of Kashmir were expressed in front of the Red Fort in Delhi," she said. She said, "You promised to make Jammu and Kashmir safe, but instead of fulfilling that promise, your policies have made Delhi unsafe."

Polarization accusation Mufti accuses government of resorting to polarization Referring to the NIA's report that a vehicle-borne IED was used in the blast by a Kashmir-based suicide bomber, she asked if the Centre "really understands what is happening." The People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief also accused the government of resorting to polarization instead of addressing alienation. She said, "You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?" Mufti also slammed the Centre's post-2019 approach in J&K for deepening fear and resentment.

Mufti 'You arrested people, detained journalists' "You arrested people, detained journalists, and booked individuals under the PSA. You had promised to make Jammu and Kashmir a safe place, but instead, you have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation here," she said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Mufti's remarks, accusing her of justifying terrorism.