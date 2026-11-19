TVK MLA VS Babu who defeated MK Stalin dies
What's the story
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA VS Babu, who defeated DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency earlier this year, has passed away. He was 75. Babu suffered a cardiac arrest at 2:14pm and was declared dead at 2:24pm, the hospital where he was admitted said. The hospital management said, "Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest."
Political career
Vijay visited Babu
In September, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had visited Babu at the MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai.
Babu was undergoing treatment for a respiratory ailment after he was admitted to the hospital on September 9.
Babu made headlines during the Assembly elections after he defeated Stalin in Kolathur by a margin of 8,795 votes.
Profile
Babu was previously with the DMK
Babu was previously with the DMK, representing Purasawalkam as a legislator from 2006 to 2011.
Following differences within the DMK, he joined the AIADMK in 2016 before moving to TVK in February 2026, ahead of the Assembly election.
He went on to defeat Stalin, who challenged the victory in the Madras High Court.
HC
HC dismissed Stalin's plea
Citing alleged malfunctions in voting machines and irregularities involving VVPAT machines, Stalin's petition sought a recount of votes in the Kolathur constituency.
Stalin also sought a declaration that Babu's election be declared void.
However, in September, the Madras High Court dismissed his plea.
Stalin had been a three-time MLA from Kolathur before the defeat.