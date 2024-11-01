Summarize Simplifying... In short A political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections, with a derogatory remark made by a local MP against Shaina NC, a female candidate.

The MP referred to Shaina as 'imported maal', sparking backlash and demands for an apology.

Shaina, who is contesting for the Mumbadevi seat, retaliated by predicting electoral consequences for the MP's disrespectful comment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The comment was widely condemned as sexist

'Imported maal': Uddhav faction MP's sexist jibe at Shaina NC

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:41 pm Nov 01, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant, of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, has sparked controversy with a derogatory comment about Shaina NC. In an interview with ANI, Sawant called Shaina NC "imported maal." The comment was widely condemned as sexist.

Comment defense

Sawant defends his comment amid backlash

After the backlash, Sawant defended his comment, saying it was misinterpreted. He explained that he was comparing Shaina NC to Amin Patel, the local Congress MLA from Mumbadevi. "They are twisting my statement. What I said was Amin Patel is a local and she is an outsider so this 'imported maal' will not be accepted in the Mumbadevi constituency," he said.

Retaliation

Shaina NC demands apology, predicts electoral consequences

Reacting to Sawant's derogatory remark, Shaina NC slammed his mentality and predicted he will pay for it in the elections. "Does he think every woman of Mumbadevi is a 'maal?' You don't respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics. Now you will be 'behaal' (defeated)," she said. She also demanded an apology at Nagpada police station.

Upcoming elections

Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20

The controversy comes in the backdrop of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Shaina NC is contesting for the Mumbadevi seat in the elections, which are scheduled to be held on November 20 with results expected on November 23.