'Ambedkar would be turning in....grave': Pawan Khera at bail hearing 

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on Congress leader Pawan Khera 's plea for anticipatory bail. The case stems from a complaint by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma . She alleged that Khera had falsely claimed she held multiple passports. During the hearing, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Khera, said that "Ambedkar would turn in his grave if he had imagined that a Constitutional office holder would speak like a Constitutional cowboy or...Rambo," referring to Sarma.

Legal arguments Singhvi argues case is unprecedented, no need for arrest Singhvi argued that the case was an "unprecedented" one with statements from the "boss of the boss of the boss of the Prosecutor," referring to public remarks by Sarma. Singhvi stated that some of Sarma's statements are "unprintable" and cannot be read in court. He said Sarma threatened to imprison Khera for life in Assam jail and compared Sarma to a "Constitutional cowboy or a Constitutional Rambo."

Arguments 50-60 policemen from Assam landed in Delhi to arrest Khera Singhvi contended that there was no need for arrest or custodial interrogation in this case, asking why such humiliation was necessary when other measures could ensure Khera's cooperation with the investigation. "Why is it necessary to humiliate [me] with a custodial interrogation?" he asked. Singhvi said that about 50-60 policemen from Assam landed in Delhi to arrest Khera, as if "he is a terrorist." He also argued that most of the offenses in the FIR are bailable.

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FIR Khera was not 'hardened criminal' Singhvi further objected to the high court's description of the complainant (Rinki Bhuyan Sarma) as an "innocent lady," arguing that it was a matter for trial. He contended that the high court had prejudged the issue. Singhvi emphasized that personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 must be safeguarded, stressing that Khera was not a "hardened criminal" but an active politician and that the prosecution was primarily a political response to specific political allegations raised by the petitioner.

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Opposition stance SG Mehta says Khera 'absconding' since FIR was registered Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta opposed Khera's plea, arguing that he had been "absconding" since the FIR was registered. He claimed custodial interrogation was necessary to find out who were involved in forging documents and if foreign elements were involved. Mehta said Khera's allegations about Sarma having passports were based on forged images. "I would like to know how you forged the documents? What was your intent? If you did not forge, who gave it to you?" he asked.