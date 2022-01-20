After Aparna Yadav, another Mulayam Singh relative joins BJP

Sagar Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

In two days, two relatives of Mulayam Singh Yadav have joined the BJP in UP.

Pramod Gupta, a former Uttar Pradesh MLA from Samajwadi Party (SP), on Thursday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow. Gupta is notably the brother-in-law of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The development comes a day after Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in Delhi, dealing a blow to the SP ahead of Assembly elections.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gupta's switch to the BJP might be seen as another setback for SP, the biggest challenger to the ruling party in upcoming state elections.

He also leveled several allegations against SP chief and Mulayam's elder son Akhilesh Yadav.

For the BJP, it comes as a tit-for-tat move after the SP acquired several of its leaders, including three state cabinet ministers.

Details Akhilesh has imprisoned Mulayam, says Gupta

On Thursday, Gupta joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leader Laxmikant Bajpai in the state capital. He alleged that Akhilesh has "imprisoned" his father Mulayam. Mulayam "and Shivpal (the SP chief's uncle) were tortured by Akhilesh," he said. "Samajwadi Party is giving shelter to mafias and criminals and there is no point in staying in such a party," the leader added.

Quote 'Grateful to BJP': Akhilesh reacts to Gupta's move

Reaction to Gupta's move, Akhilesh said, "BJP should be happy. At least, they are ending the parivaarwaad of SP. I am grateful to them. They had been blaming us for dynastic politics (sic)."

Developments Yesterday, Aparna Yadav joined BJP

On Wednesday, Aparna Yadav, the wife of Mulayam's younger son Prateek, had joined the BJP in the national capital. She has reportedly sought a ticket from the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat for the upcoming polls. Notably, in the 2017 UP elections, she had contested as a Samajwadi candidate from the same constituency but lost to the BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Elections When are elections due in UP?

Voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases for 403 Assembly seats, between February 10 and March 7. Election results will be declared on March 10. The BJP government in the state is looking to retain power while the SP is eyeing a comeback. In 2017, the BJP had swept the polls, winning 325 of the 403 state Assembly seats.