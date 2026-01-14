$1 million deposit secures stay at this 'moon hotel' in 2032 Technology Jan 14, 2026

Dreaming of a vacation that's truly out of this world? A startup called GRU Space, led by 22-year-old engineer Skyler Chan, is now taking bookings for a lunar hotel stay in 2032.

Supported by investors with ties to SpaceX and as part of NVIDIA's Inception program, they just opened reservations—if you've got $250K to $1 million handy for a refundable deposit, you could be one of the first to sleep on the Moon.