$1 million deposit secures stay at this 'moon hotel' in 2032
Dreaming of a vacation that's truly out of this world? A startup called GRU Space, led by 22-year-old engineer Skyler Chan, is now taking bookings for a lunar hotel stay in 2032.
Supported by investors with ties to SpaceX and as part of NVIDIA's Inception program, they just opened reservations—if you've got $250K to $1 million handy for a refundable deposit, you could be one of the first to sleep on the Moon.
What's the deal with this moon hotel?
The inflatable module fits four people and costs over $10 million total (or about $410K per night, as an estimated figure).
Construction kicks off in 2029, using lunar soil to build strong bricks—think "Palace of Fine Arts," but on the Moon for future iterations.
The company is making history by taking real deposits before any lunar hotels even exist.