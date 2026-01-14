Next Article
How 'Map My Crop' is revolutionizing agriculture in India
Technology
India's farmers are getting a tech upgrade thanks to Map My Crop—a platform using satellite images and AI to give small farm owners affordable, personalized crop advice.
What used to be high-tech (and expensive) is now accessible for just ₹500-2,000 per acre per season, helping even one-acre farmers make smarter decisions.
Why it matters
Map My Crop taps into data from six satellite networks and 50,000+ sensors to spot crop stress and pest threats early—boasting an impressive 87% accuracy.
Plus, its advice reaches farmers in 12 regional languages through messages and voice calls, making sure everyone can benefit regardless of literacy level.
This shift could mean bigger harvests and fewer losses for millions who depend on farming.