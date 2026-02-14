Jio, Google, Microsoft form Trusted Tech Alliance: What is it?

A group of 15 global companies, including Jio Platforms, Google Cloud, and Microsoft , have come together to form the Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA). The alliance was announced at the Munich Security Conference and includes firms from Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America. The TTA aims to create a trusted technology stack across various domains such as connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and semiconductors.

Alliance principles TTA principles The TTA is committed to a set of principles that prioritize transparency, security, and data protection. These principles apply to all member companies regardless of their country of origin. The alliance was formed in response to the rapid pace of technological change and growing concerns over the potential negative impact of digital technologies on individuals and societies.

Addressing skepticism Addressing skepticism over digital technologies The TTA aims to address the growing skepticism over digital technologies and their possible negative impact on individuals and societies. The alliance members are committed to working with governments and customers to ensure that the benefits of emerging technologies can be trusted by the public at large. This, they hope, will drive job creation and economic growth.

Resilience building Building a resilient digital ecosystem The TTA also focuses on building a resilient digital ecosystem. It brings together leading firms committed to clear, verifiable practices and principles that ensure technology is secure, reliable, and responsibly operated. The alliance's signatories include AWS, Anthropic, Cassava Technologies, Cohere, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Hanwha, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, Nokia, Nscale, NTT, Rapidus, Saab, and SAP.

