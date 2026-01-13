Next Article
2025 is world's 3rd-warmest year on record: Copernicus
2025 just became the planet's third-hottest year ever, with average global temperatures hitting 14.97°C—well above what used to be normal.
This continues a streak where the last 11 years have been the warmest on record, according to new data from Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Why does this matter?
More heat means more days that feel like 32°C or higher—something half the world's land areas faced in 2025, according to ECMRWF.
Scientists warn we've now crossed the Paris Agreement's key warming limit (1.5°C above pre-industrial levels) on a three-year average for the first time.
If things keep going this way, breaking that limit long-term could happen by the end of this decade.