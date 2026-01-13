2025 is world's 3rd-warmest year on record: Copernicus

Why does this matter?

More heat means more days that feel like 32°C or higher—something half the world's land areas faced in 2025, according to ECMRWF.

Scientists warn we've now crossed the Paris Agreement's key warming limit (1.5°C above pre-industrial levels) on a three-year average for the first time.

If things keep going this way, breaking that limit long-term could happen by the end of this decade.