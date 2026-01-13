Lenovo drops 'Hybrid AI' and new gadgets at CES 2026 Technology Jan 13, 2026

Lenovo just revealed Hybrid AI at CES 2026—a blend of on-device and cloud smarts designed to make your tech more intuitive, whether you're using a phone or running a business.

They also introduced Qira, an AI "super-agent" that's coming soon to Lenovo and Motorola devices like PCs, phones, tablets, and wearables.