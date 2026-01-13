Lenovo drops 'Hybrid AI' and new gadgets at CES 2026
Lenovo just revealed Hybrid AI at CES 2026—a blend of on-device and cloud smarts designed to make your tech more intuitive, whether you're using a phone or running a business.
They also introduced Qira, an AI "super-agent" that's coming soon to Lenovo and Motorola devices like PCs, phones, tablets, and wearables.
What new devices are here?
Lenovo rolled out fresh AI-powered laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Aura Edition and Yoga Series Aura Edition (all rocking Intel Core Ultra chips).
They also teased some wild concepts—think rollable laptops, Legion Pro Rollable for gamers, smart glasses, displays that sense your presence, and even a Personal AI Hub.
Enterprise tech gets a boost
For bigger tech needs, Lenovo launched powerful servers built for advanced AI tasks and showed off their NVIDIA-backed AI Cloud Gigafactory to help businesses move faster.
Oh—and there's Daystar, a six-legged inspection robot that can spot safety issues with 90% accuracy.