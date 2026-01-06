Next Article
40 million people use ChatGPT daily for health advice: Report
Technology
Turns out, more than 40 million people worldwide turn to ChatGPT every day for health questions, according to a new OpenAI report.
Out of all the chats, more than 1 in 20 are about healthcare.
What are people asking?
Most users want help checking symptoms or understanding confusing medical terms.
Many also look up treatment options or ask about health insurance basics—like comparing plans or sorting out billing and claims.
When and where is ChatGPT helping most?
Seventy percent of these health chats happen after clinic hours, showing just how much people rely on AI when doctors aren't available.
Rural users send around 600,000 messages each week, especially in places far from hospitals like Wyoming and Oregon.