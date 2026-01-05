LG's new home robot CLOiD debuts at CES 2026

CLOiD has a friendly head with a display and sensors for expressive communication. Its two flexible arms and five-fingered hands let it handle tricky chores most robots can't manage. Thanks to wheels borrowed from LG's robot vacuums, it moves smoothly around the house and can reach objects from knee level and higher, but not from the floor.

Why should you care?

Unlike voice assistants or simple cleaning bots, CLOiD actually does physical tasks—think folding clothes or unloading plates—while responding to natural voice commands.

At CES, it was shown in a workout scenario and learning routines using its "Affectionate Intelligence."

If you've been waiting for a robot that truly helps out at home (and not just answers questions), CLOiD could be the one to watch.