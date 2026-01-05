Qualcomm's new X2 Plus chip promises faster, cooler laptops Technology Jan 05, 2026

Qualcomm just announced its X2 Plus processor at CES 2026, and it's a big step up for laptops.

The chip delivers over twice the graphics power and 50% better multi-core performance than last year's model, making it great for multitasking and light creative work.

You can pick from six or 10 Oryon CPU cores, so there's something for both battery life lovers and performance fans.