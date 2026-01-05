Next Article
Qualcomm's new X2 Plus chip promises faster, cooler laptops
Technology
Qualcomm just announced its X2 Plus processor at CES 2026, and it's a big step up for laptops.
The chip delivers over twice the graphics power and 50% better multi-core performance than last year's model, making it great for multitasking and light creative work.
You can pick from six or 10 Oryon CPU cores, so there's something for both battery life lovers and performance fans.
More features (and an even beefier version)
The X2 Plus supports up to three 4K monitors at once and comes loaded with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4—so staying connected shouldn't be a problem.
It also uses 43% less power than before, which means longer unplugged sessions.
For those who want serious muscle, Qualcomm also announced the X2 Elite Extreme with a whopping 18 cores aimed at high-end laptops.