Google Messages just made picking photos way easier

Now, when you go to send a photo in chat, you'll see two full rows (that's 6 images) in a neat grid—no more awkward scrolling or missing half the row. Depending on your screen, you might even catch a glimpse of the third row. It's all about making photo sharing quicker and less clunky.

Listening to user feedback

This update (version 20251121_00_RC02) arrives following user complaints that gallery access was too many steps.

There's now an easy Gallery shortcut in the plus menu if you want to skip the camera entirely and grab something from your albums instead.

Just force-stop the app to get these changes right away!