HP's new Snapdragon-powered OmniBooks take on MacBook Air

What stands out: Slimmer build, big battery, and pricing

The Ultra 14 is about 5% slimmer than Apple's M4 MacBook Air 13 and weighs only 1.27kg—pretty travel-friendly.

You get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, support for up to an 8K external monitor, and that sharp 3K OLED display.

Battery life is impressive too: HP claims the larger OmniBook 3 can last up to a whopping 45 hours.

Pricing starts at $1,550 for the Ultra 14 this month; more affordable models like the OmniBook 3 ($500) and OmniBook 5 ($850) land in February, with more details on higher-end versions coming this spring.