HP's new Snapdragon-powered OmniBooks take on MacBook Air
HP just dropped its latest OmniBook laptops at CES 2026, and they're clearly aiming for Apple's MacBook Air crowd.
The big news? These new models run on Qualcomm's speedy Snapdragon X2 chips and come with vibrant OLED screens.
The flagship Ultra 14 even lets you pick between the Snapdragon X2 Elite or Intel's next-gen Panther Lake processor, all wrapped in a sleek design.
What stands out: Slimmer build, big battery, and pricing
The Ultra 14 is about 5% slimmer than Apple's M4 MacBook Air 13 and weighs only 1.27kg—pretty travel-friendly.
You get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, support for up to an 8K external monitor, and that sharp 3K OLED display.
Battery life is impressive too: HP claims the larger OmniBook 3 can last up to a whopping 45 hours.
Pricing starts at $1,550 for the Ultra 14 this month; more affordable models like the OmniBook 3 ($500) and OmniBook 5 ($850) land in February, with more details on higher-end versions coming this spring.