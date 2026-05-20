5 big Gemini upgrades Google just announced

At its annual I/O event, Google announced major updates for its Gemini AI. The tech giant is introducing two new artificial intelligence (AI) models into the platform and testing an always-on AI model that can perform tasks on behalf of users. The first update is the introduction of Gemini 3.5 Flash, Google's latest AI model yet.

Enhanced performance Gemini 3.5 Flash is faster and more efficient Gemini 3.5 Flash is faster and more efficient than other leading AI models, Google said. The new model can create "richer, more interactive" web user interfaces and graphics. It also offers a "major leap forward" in coding useful AI agents, outperforming its predecessor Gemini 3.1 Pro on coding and agentic benchmarks. This is just the first of many models in the Gemini 3.5 family, with Google planning to launch another one next month.

App redesign The revamped app features a new design language 'Neural Expressive' Along with the new AI model, Google is also giving its Gemini app a makeover with its "Neural Expressive" design language. The revamped app features smoother animations, more vibrant colors, new typography, and haptic feedback when you tap buttons in the app. Google has also reformatted Gemini's responses to prioritize important information at the top and include imagery, interactive timelines, narrated videos, and dynamic graphics.

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Video generation New Omni Flash model can generate videos from any input Google is also updating its Gemini app with a new kind of model called Gemini Omni Flash. The first in this family can create videos from any input using a combination of images, audio, video, and text. It can create realistic-looking scenes with more accurate physics and can "reason" about what comes next. There's also an Avatars feature to create videos with a digital version of yourself using your own voice.

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Background assistant Gemini Spark is an 'always-on' AI agent Google is also launching Gemini Spark, an "always-on" AI agent that works in the background while you do other things. It can send emails, scan monthly credit card statements for hidden subscription fees, or summarize meeting notes. Gemini Spark runs on the new Gemini 3.5 Flash model and can connect to Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides as well as third-party ones like Canva, Instacart, OpenTable.