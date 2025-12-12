5.6 million hit by 700Credit data breach—here's what you need to know

700Credit and their cybersecurity experts say the breach was contained to just the app—so no internal systems were touched. So far, there haven't been any reports of identity theft or fraud tied to this incident. Still, it's smart not to let your guard down.

What's being done—and what you should do

700Credit has filed a notice with the FTC and is mailing notifications (plus free credit monitoring) unless your dealer opts out by December 5.

If you get a letter from them, take it seriously!

Consider freezing your credit as an extra safety step, and if you have questions, give them a call at (866) 273-0345.