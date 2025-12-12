5.6 million hit by 700Credit data breach—here's what you need to know
If you financed a car through a dealership recently, heads up: 700Credit just revealed that hackers got hold of personal info—including names, addresses, and Social Security numbers—from over 5.6 million people using their 700Dealer.com app between May and October 2025.
The company spotted the issue in late October and is now reaching out to those affected.
The good news? No signs of fraud so far
700Credit and their cybersecurity experts say the breach was contained to just the app—so no internal systems were touched.
So far, there haven't been any reports of identity theft or fraud tied to this incident. Still, it's smart not to let your guard down.
What's being done—and what you should do
700Credit has filed a notice with the FTC and is mailing notifications (plus free credit monitoring) unless your dealer opts out by December 5.
If you get a letter from them, take it seriously!
Consider freezing your credit as an extra safety step, and if you have questions, give them a call at (866) 273-0345.