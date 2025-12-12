Google Translate now does real-time speech translation on headphones Technology Dec 12, 2025

Google just rolled out a beta feature that lets you hear real-time speech translations through your headphones using the Translate app.

Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Native Audio, it keeps each speaker's tone and style sounding natural—no robot voices here!

It works in over 70 languages and is live for Android users in the US, Mexico, and India.