Google Translate now does real-time speech translation on headphones
Google just rolled out a beta feature that lets you hear real-time speech translations through your headphones using the Translate app.
Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Native Audio, it keeps each speaker's tone and style sounding natural—no robot voices here!
It works in over 70 languages and is live for Android users in the US, Mexico, and India.
How to try it out
Just pair your headphones with your Android device, open the Translate app, tap "Live translate," and pick (or auto-detect) your language.
You'll hear instant audio translations plus see what's being said on screen.
iOS support and more countries are coming in 2026.
Smarter text translations & free language tools
Gemini also makes text translations better—especially for tricky slang or idioms—across nearly 20 languages like Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, and German.
Plus, Google expanded its free language practice tools to about 20 countries: English speakers can learn German or Portuguese; folks speaking Bengali, Mandarin (Simplified), Dutch, Hindi, Italian, Romanian or Swedish can practice English—with daily streaks and improved feedback to keep things fun.