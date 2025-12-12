August 2027: Longest total solar eclipse on land this century
Mark your calendars for August 2, 2027—this is the longest total solar eclipse you'll be able to catch on land this century!
The main event lasts about 6 minutes and 23 seconds near Luxor, Egypt, and will draw skywatchers from around the world as it sweeps across several countries.
Where and when can you see it?
The eclipse starts over the eastern Atlantic, then moves through southern Spain, North Africa (including Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya), central Egypt (near Luxor), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), Yemen, Somalia, and finally ends near Chagos/Diego Garcia.
Millions along this path will get a front-row seat to totality. Partial views will also be visible across much of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
Watch safely!
You'll need certified eclipse glasses or solar filters for all partial phases—regular sunglasses won't cut it. Only take them off during full totality.
For local viewing times or maps, check NASA or timeanddate.com.
This one's set to be a truly unforgettable show in the sky!