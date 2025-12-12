US Space Force installs counter-drone system at Cape Canaveral
The US Space Force is rolling out a high-tech counter-drone system at Cape Canaveral and the Eastern Range, aiming to keep launches safe across a massive 15 million square miles.
As announced by Col. Brian L. Chatman, this upgrade is all about spotting and stopping unwanted drones during rocket launches.
Why it matters
With more launches than ever, Cape Canaveral has become a busy target for drone intrusions.
Recent incidents even saw people using drones to snap photos of sensitive sites, leading to arrests and deportations.
The new system is designed to counter drones while avoiding interference with rockets and support aircraft, making sure missions run smoothly and securely.
What's new with the tech?
This isn't just any security update—the system is testing cutting-edge tools from top Air Force labs and the National Reconnaissance Office.
It can track drones, block them if needed, and even manage crowded airwaves so nothing messes with rocket signals or navigation mid-launch.