Kenyan workers were paid to pretend they were AI chatbots for an Australian company

Why does this matter?

Asia's story highlights how real people are often behind supposedly "automated" services—and how gig workers in places like Kenya face tough conditions for little pay.

This isn't just about one guy: millions worldwide do stressful data jobs for tech companies, sometimes earning less than $2 an hour to label disturbing content or pretend to be AI.

It's a reminder that the digital world still runs on human effort—even when we can't see it.