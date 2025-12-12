Maharashtra govt, Microsoft launch MahaCrimeOS AI to tackle cybercrime

Maharashtra has partnered with tech giant Microsoft and cybersecurity start-up CyberEye to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) -powered platform, MahaCrimeOS AI, for cybercrime investigations. The system was launched in Mumbai during the ongoing Microsoft AI Tour. The proposed statewide rollout aims to standardize cybercrime investigation workflows across Maharashtra through this innovative platform.

Joint development MahaCrimeOS AI: A collaborative effort MahaCrimeOS AI is a joint effort of the state government's special-purpose vehicle, MARVEL, Microsoft India Development Center (IDC), and CyberEye. The platform is already operational in 23 Nagpur police stations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed plans to extend its use to all 1,100 police stations across the state.

Information AI integration for faster investigations Under the partnership, Microsoft is providing cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities. The tech giant's AI capabilities and secure cloud infrastructure have been integrated into the platform. Meanwhile, MARVEL and CyberEye have customized the system to fit real-world police workflows.

Operational benefits MahaCrimeOS AI: A tool for efficient investigations MahaCrimeOS AI comes with built-in access to India's criminal laws and open-source intelligence. This feature helps investigators link cases, analyze digital evidence, and respond to threats more quickly and effectively. The platform is already helping police officers solve cases faster, with an 80% reduction in investigation time, according to the Nagpur police.