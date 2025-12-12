Pakistan warns it may block social media platforms for non-compliance

Pakistan has urged major social media platforms to take action against accounts linked with militant groups. The warning was issued by Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. He said that if the platforms fail to act, they could face stricter government measures or legal action.

Global concern Militant accounts operating from Afghanistan, India Chaudhry claimed that many accounts on X were operating from Afghanistan, India, and other parts of the world. He said these accounts are spreading extremist content and supporting banned militant groups. The minister presented what he called documentary evidence to back his claims and stressed that militants are getting support from within these two countries.

User impact Pakistan's social media user base and security concerns With around 70 million social media users in a population of 250 million, Pakistan is a major player in the global digital landscape. Chaudhry said his country is currently acting as "a wall between terrorists and the world," warning that groups operating against Pakistan could eventually pose a threat to other nations.

Violence surge Pakistan's ongoing battle against militant groups Pakistan has seen a rise in violence lately, mostly by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP is a separate group but is allied with the Afghan Taliban, which took over Afghanistan in August 2021. Many TTP leaders and fighters have since found refuge in Afghanistan.