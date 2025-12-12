Rare gas giant spotted orbiting twin stars, 446 light-years away

Astronomers have found a rare gas giant planet, HD 143811 AB b, circling a pair of stars in the Scorpius-Centaurus region. This planet is about six times heavier than Jupiter and orbits its two suns in about 300 to 320 years, though the exact period is still uncertain—talk about a long year!

Why this discovery matters Because HD 143811 AB b is still young and hot from its formation, it gives scientists a unique chance to study how giant planets grow and change.

Researchers from Northwestern University confirmed the find by reanalyzing telescope data from past years. Their work was published in December 2024.

Double-checked by other scientists A team from Exeter independently verified the discovery using another powerful telescope, making sure this rare planet is the real deal.

Their results help us learn more about how planetary systems form around multiple stars.