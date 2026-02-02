6,000-year-old ditch reveals medieval tunnel in Germany

Turns out, the site isn't just old—it's been reused for thousands of years. Archeologists found poorly preserved burial remains, traces of a possible Bronze Age burial mound, and then this narrow tunnel packed with artifacts like pottery, a horseshoe, animal bones—even signs of an ancient fire. It's like finding a time capsule showing how people kept coming back here for different reasons.

Erdstall tunnel is deliberately sealed

The Erdstall tunnel itself is pretty mysterious: it curves underground with a carved step and a niche, suggested to have been deliberately sealed by a stack of larger stones. Stuff inside dates to the late Middle Ages—so you get both medieval secrets and Stone Age rituals at one dig site.

This discovery is a reminder that beneath modern projects (like wind farms), there are stories waiting to be uncovered—sometimes stacked right on top of each other.