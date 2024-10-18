Summarize Simplifying... In short The UCL team has achieved a groundbreaking speed in a 6G technology test, over 9,000 times faster than 5G, allowing you to download 20 movies per second!

This was accomplished by using a mix of radio waves and light across a broad frequency range.

This was accomplished by using a mix of radio waves and light across a broad frequency range.

This innovative method could shape the future of 6G technology, with discussions already underway with smartphone makers and network providers.

What's the story In a major breakthrough, researchers at University College London (UCL) have achieved a record-breaking wireless data transmission speed of 938 gigabits per second (Gbps). This is more than 9,000 times faster than the average speed of current 5G phone connections. The team's novel technique included using a wider range of frequencies than ever before, from five gigahertz to 150 gigahertz.

The unprecedented speed achieved by the UCL team means you can download more than 20 average-length movies every second. Yes, you read that right! The record-breaking speed is for multiplex data, which is a combination of two or more signals. The experiment was done to test what speeds future 6G technology could achieve.

UCL team's innovative approach to boost transmission speeds

In order to achieve these high transmission speeds, the UCL team utilized both radio waves and light over a wide frequency range. The researchers demonstrated an ultra-wide 145GHz bandwidth wireless transmission of orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) signals over the air, spanning a 5-150GHz frequency region. This was achieved by combining the advantages of high-speed electronics and microwave photonics technologies.

Method could shape future 6G technology

The UCL team is already in talks with smartphone makers and network providers about their groundbreaking work. They believe their research could play a major role in shaping the future of 6G technology. However, it is important to note that other methods are also being explored in the race toward faster data transmission speeds.