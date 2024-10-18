6G test achieves over 9,000 times faster speed than 5G
In a major breakthrough, researchers at University College London (UCL) have achieved a record-breaking wireless data transmission speed of 938 gigabits per second (Gbps). This is more than 9,000 times faster than the average speed of current 5G phone connections. The team's novel technique included using a wider range of frequencies than ever before, from five gigahertz to 150 gigahertz.
New record set for multiplex data transmission
The unprecedented speed achieved by the UCL team means you can download more than 20 average-length movies every second. Yes, you read that right! The record-breaking speed is for multiplex data, which is a combination of two or more signals. The experiment was done to test what speeds future 6G technology could achieve.
UCL team's innovative approach to boost transmission speeds
In order to achieve these high transmission speeds, the UCL team utilized both radio waves and light over a wide frequency range. The researchers demonstrated an ultra-wide 145GHz bandwidth wireless transmission of orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) signals over the air, spanning a 5-150GHz frequency region. This was achieved by combining the advantages of high-speed electronics and microwave photonics technologies.
Method could shape future 6G technology
The UCL team is already in talks with smartphone makers and network providers about their groundbreaking work. They believe their research could play a major role in shaping the future of 6G technology. However, it is important to note that other methods are also being explored in the race toward faster data transmission speeds.