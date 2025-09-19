70-foot asteroid to zip past Earth today: Here's what NASA says

NASA says RL2 poses no threat to us

Good news: NASA says there's no risk from RL2 since it's under 85 meters wide and will stay well outside our atmosphere.

Still, scientists keep a close eye on these near-Earth objects because even small shifts in their paths can matter down the line.

ISRO chief S Somanath has outlined that tracking bigger asteroids—like Apophis coming in 2029—is a priority, and India hopes to work with NASA and others for such efforts.