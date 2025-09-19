Next Article
70-foot asteroid to zip past Earth today: Here's what NASA says
Technology
A 70-foot asteroid called 2025 RL2 is making a close pass by Earth this Friday, September 19, 2025.
Traveling at over 33796km per hour, it'll swing by at about 217261km from us—which sounds far but is actually pretty close in space terms.
RL2 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids that often cross Earth's orbit.
NASA says RL2 poses no threat to us
Good news: NASA says there's no risk from RL2 since it's under 85 meters wide and will stay well outside our atmosphere.
Still, scientists keep a close eye on these near-Earth objects because even small shifts in their paths can matter down the line.
ISRO chief S Somanath has outlined that tracking bigger asteroids—like Apophis coming in 2029—is a priority, and India hopes to work with NASA and others for such efforts.