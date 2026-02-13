A private fusion reactor just hit a record temperature
Helion Energy's Polaris prototype hit 150 million degrees Celsius—yep, that's 10 times hotter than the sun's core.
This makes it the first private fusion machine to actually show real deuterium-tritium (DT) fusion, which is a big step toward making clean energy from fusion a reality.
Polaris isn't your typical reactor—it uses a pulsed magneto-inertial design, smashing plasma rings together and squeezing them with magnetic coils to trigger fusion.
Instead of relying on old-school steam turbines, it generates electricity directly from each pulse, making things faster and more efficient.
After breaking its own record (previously 100 million degrees), Helion is now building a bigger reactor called Orion in Washington.
By 2028, Helion aims to have Orion deliver its first electrons to the grid under a power purchase agreement with Microsoft.
It's another leap toward bringing practical fusion energy into everyday life.