A private fusion reactor just hit a record temperature

Polaris isn't your typical reactor—it uses a pulsed magneto-inertial design, smashing plasma rings together and squeezing them with magnetic coils to trigger fusion. Instead of relying on old-school steam turbines, it generates electricity directly from each pulse, making things faster and more efficient.

After breaking its own record (previously 100 million degrees), Helion is now building a bigger reactor called Orion in Washington.

By 2028, Helion aims to have Orion deliver its first electrons to the grid under a power purchase agreement with Microsoft.

It's another leap toward bringing practical fusion energy into everyday life.