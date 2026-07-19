Aadhaar app downloaded over 4cr times, says MeitY
What's the story
The Aadhaar app has crossed the milestone of four crore downloads, a major achievement in the digital identity services space. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced the news, emphasizing the growing importance of this app in managing Aadhaar-related services directly from smartphones. The app has also enabled over 11 lakh address updates since its launch.
User convenience
Mobile number updates and biometric security
The Aadhaar app has also processed nearly 49 lakh mobile number updates.
This feature lets users link or change their registered contact details without going through traditional offline processes.
Another widely used feature is the biometric lock and unlock service, which residents have used over 1.9 crore times to secure their personal identity data on the platform.
Digital transformation
Digital identity services
The steady rise in downloads of the Aadhaar app shows a growing confidence in digital-first identity services.
The app is designed to simplify access to services that previously required visits to Aadhaar enrollment or update centers.
Through this application, users can access their Aadhaar information, update eligible details, and use security features such as biometric lock and unlock from their smartphones.
Government initiative
One-stop digital platform
The government's push for digital public infrastructure has been bolstered by the growing adoption of the Aadhaar app.
This aligns with a broader move toward digital governance and paperless citizen services.
MeitY said that the Aadhaar app has become a one-stop digital platform for various Aadhaar-related services, making it an important tool for accessing these services securely and conveniently.