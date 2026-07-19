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Home / News / Technology News / Aadhaar app downloaded over 4cr times, says MeitY
Aadhaar app downloaded over 4cr times, says MeitY
The app has enabled over 11 lakh address updates

Aadhaar app downloaded over 4cr times, says MeitY

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 19, 2026
05:57 pm
What's the story

The Aadhaar app has crossed the milestone of four crore downloads, a major achievement in the digital identity services space. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced the news, emphasizing the growing importance of this app in managing Aadhaar-related services directly from smartphones. The app has also enabled over 11 lakh address updates since its launch.

User convenience

Mobile number updates and biometric security

The Aadhaar app has also processed nearly 49 lakh mobile number updates.

This feature lets users link or change their registered contact details without going through traditional offline processes.

Another widely used feature is the biometric lock and unlock service, which residents have used over 1.9 crore times to secure their personal identity data on the platform.

Digital transformation

Digital identity services

The steady rise in downloads of the Aadhaar app shows a growing confidence in digital-first identity services.

The app is designed to simplify access to services that previously required visits to Aadhaar enrollment or update centers.

Through this application, users can access their Aadhaar information, update eligible details, and use security features such as biometric lock and unlock from their smartphones.

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Government initiative

One-stop digital platform

The government's push for digital public infrastructure has been bolstered by the growing adoption of the Aadhaar app.

This aligns with a broader move toward digital governance and paperless citizen services.

MeitY said that the Aadhaar app has become a one-stop digital platform for various Aadhaar-related services, making it an important tool for accessing these services securely and conveniently.

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