Aadhaar-verified IRCTC users get exclusive midnight booking access Technology Jan 11, 2026

From January 12, 2026, Indian Railways is giving Aadhaar-verified IRCTC users a head start: they'll be the only ones able to book general reserved train tickets online from 8:00am all the way until midnight on the first day bookings open.

If you haven't linked your Aadhaar, you'll have to wait until after midnight or try on later days.

The goal? Make it easier for real passengers to snag those high-demand seats and cut down on bots and touts gaming the system.